Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.