KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.6% Higher

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €70.70 ($83.18) and last traded at €70.10 ($82.47). 2,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.70 ($82.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.62.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

