Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $750,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 370,596 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,782 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $119.44.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

