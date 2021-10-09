Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $128.53. 1,403,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,360. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

