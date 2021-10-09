Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,976,000 after buying an additional 1,002,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.