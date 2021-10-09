Lavaca Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,513.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,487.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

