Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. United Rentals accounts for about 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $9.87 on Friday, reaching $342.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

