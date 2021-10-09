Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.05. The company had a trading volume of 643,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,416. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.86 and a 200 day moving average of $326.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

