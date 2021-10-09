Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

