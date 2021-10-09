Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,378 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.76 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.