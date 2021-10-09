Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 190,939 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,939 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Playtika worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $19,447,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK opened at $27.40 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.