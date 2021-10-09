Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,299 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 968,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

