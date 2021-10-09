Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $699.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. 377,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,758. Lazard has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.