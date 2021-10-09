Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.96 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $12,902,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of OSK opened at $100.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.