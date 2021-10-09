Legal & General Group Plc Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

CIEN opened at $52.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

