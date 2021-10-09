Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $169,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

