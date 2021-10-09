Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 509,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legato Merger stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Legato Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

