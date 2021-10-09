Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 17th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

