Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

LEVI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

