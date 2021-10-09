LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.70. LexinFintech shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 2,241 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LX. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

