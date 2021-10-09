Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,618 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3,833.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

