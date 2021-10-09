Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 56,701 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3,245.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

