Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6,863.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,998,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

