Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2,054.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

