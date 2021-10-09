Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $11.69 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $402,607.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

