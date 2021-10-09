Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 10,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 1,469 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $22,490.39.

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,132. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.