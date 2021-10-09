Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of LIMAF remained flat at $$52.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

