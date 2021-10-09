Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lincoln National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

LNC opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

