Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

