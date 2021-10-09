Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Trading Down 0.7%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $74.51. 36,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

