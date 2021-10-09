Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $12.04. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 7,233 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loop Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.