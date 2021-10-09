Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) versus NIO (NYSE:NIO) Head to Head Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.70 NIO $2.49 billion 22.56 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -49.08

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lordstown Motors and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33 NIO 0 3 12 0 2.80

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. NIO has a consensus target price of $64.21, suggesting a potential upside of 79.22%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% NIO -29.68% -36.97% -15.19%

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIO beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

