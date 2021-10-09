Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

LUMO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

