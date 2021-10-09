Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$15.30 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.62% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.