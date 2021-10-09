Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 1,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYEL. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

