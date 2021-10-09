Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 1,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYEL. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.