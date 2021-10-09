LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.21.

LYB stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

