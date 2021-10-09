Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MALJF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

