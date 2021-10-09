Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MALJF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
About Magellan Aerospace
