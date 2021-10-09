Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.20. 68,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,220. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.