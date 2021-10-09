Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $72.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 111,326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

