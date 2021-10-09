Mark Aedy Buys 848 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Mark Aedy acquired 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 492.60 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.19. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

Get British Land alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.