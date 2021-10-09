Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

