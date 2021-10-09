Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

MMC opened at $156.66 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

