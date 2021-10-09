Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of MRETF opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

