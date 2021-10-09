Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $156,600,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.