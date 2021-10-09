Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

