Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.