Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 52,101 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $227,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

