Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.99% of The AZEK worth $196,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $82,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $41,353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 125.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,681,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 934,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

