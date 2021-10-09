Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $165 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994,721 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $165,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

