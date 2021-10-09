Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $182,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

